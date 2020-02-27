Four Seasons Hotel Doha opens following renovations

Four Seasons Hotel Doha is now open and welcoming its first guests following extensive renovations and a complete redesign by Pierre-Yves Rochon.

The interior designer has reshaped the property into an unmatched luxury destination at the centre of Qatar’s capital city.

The entrance has been enhanced with a grandiose door, reminiscent of grande dame entrances, and the lobby has been redesigned as an open-plan space, allowing light to flood through the foyer as well as boasting views of the Arabian Gulf.

The space boasts an array of handmade and bespoke Italian furnishings, including a hand-blown glass chandelier that takes centre stage and adorns the ceiling.

Set along the picturesque beachfront of the Arabian Gulf, and in close proximity to the cultural landmarks of Doha, the vast renovations span an entire redesign of the bedrooms, suites, guest floors, lobby and dining outlets.

The public areas have adopted a range of greens to evoke the feeling of a garden and new life.

In addition to offering Hermès amenities in all suites, and state-of-the-art technology, the hotel will continue to pay homage to Qatari heritage with features such as mother of pearl inlay, whilst complementing a contemporary rejuvenation.

Pierre-Yves Rochon’s inspiration was the capital city itself where the world of man and the beauty of nature meet.

The redesigned rooms follow a soothing spectrum of blues and beiges reflecting the colours of Doha, where the sky, sea, sand and earth come together and impart a more residential feeling.

The rooms are equipped with energy efficient technologies, featuring automated curtains and lighting systems as well as temperature management preservation technology within the newly installed windows.

“PYR has transformed this glorious seafront property into a refreshed and vibrant hotspot, whilst keeping true to its Qatari roots,” states Jeff Rednour, general manager, Four Seasons Hotel Doha.

“Four Seasons Hotel Doha has been at the forefront of Qatari hospitality since its inception, and the complete regeneration of this beloved property highlights the history and heritage behind it, while adapting to today’s guest expectations.”

The completion of further enhancements will be announced later in 2020, and will include the refurbishment of a space previously held by Il Teatro which will relaunch with a brand-new concept by a celebrated Michelin star chef.