Flybe collapse: What are your rights?

Flybe, which operated regional services from airports across the United Kingdom, has entered administration.

All Flybe flights, and those operated by Stobart Air, are cancelled.

Therefore, passengers are advised not go to the airport as flights will not be operating.

Advice from the Civil Aviation Authority urged passengers to make their own alternative travel arrangements via other airlines, rail or coach operators.

For flights operated by Flybe franchise partners - including Eastern Airways and Blue Islands - passengers should make contact with them to confirm travel arrangements.

Commenting, Richard Moriarty chief executive of the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said “This is a sad day for UK aviation, and we know that Flybe’s decision to stop trading will be very distressing for all of its employees and customers.

“We urge passengers planning to fly with this airline not to go to the airport as all Flybe flights are cancelled.

“For the latest advice, Flybe customers should visit the CAA website or the CAA’s Twitter feed for more information.”

He added: “Flybe also operated a number of codeshare partnerships with international airlines.

“If you have an international ticket you should make contact with that airline to confirm your travel arrangements.”

What are your rights?

If you booked directly with Flybe and paid by credit card you may be protected under section 75 of the consumer credit act of 1974 and should contact your card issuer for further information.

Similarly, if you paid by debit or charge card you should contact your card issuer for advice as you may be able to make a claim under their charge back rules.

If you purchased travel insurance that includes cover for scheduled airline failure, known as SAFI, you should contact your insurer.

If you did not book directly with Flybe and purchased your tickets through a third party, you should contact your booking or travel agent in the first instance.

Negative response letter

Passengers who booked directly with the company via either a credit, charge or debit card may alternatively be able to make a claim through their card provider.

Some card providers will ask for a negative response letter confirming the position.

Passengers may also be able to make a claim against their travel insurer.

Direct booking with an airline

If you paid the airline directly by credit card you might be protected by section 75 of the consumer credit act 1974.

You should check with your card issuer for further advice.

You may have similar cover if you paid by Visa debit card and should check with your bank.

Booked through an airline ticket agent

If you booked your ticket through an airline ticket agent, you should speak to the agent in the first instance; they may have provided travel insurance that includes scheduled airline failure cover.

Scheduled airline failure insurance

Some airlines and airline ticket agents will offer customers either a specific scheduled airline failure insurance policy or include similar protection within a broader travel insurance product.

The type of protection provided may vary depending on the type of policy taken out.

A policy may simply cover the cost of the original tickets purchased or any unused portion, or the additional cost of purchasing new flights, such as new tickets for travel back to the UK.

Booked with an ATOL holder

If you have booked a trip that includes flights and hotels with a travel firm that holds an ATOL and received confirmation that you are ATOL protected, the travel firm is responsible for your flight arrangements and must either make alternative flights available for you so that your trip can continue or provide a full refund.

If you are abroad, it should make arrangements to bring you home at the end of your trip.

Contact the ATOL travel firm for more information.

Image: David Young/PA Wire/PA Images