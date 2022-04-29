Four Seasons Hotel Alexandria unveils beach villas

Egypt’s Mediterranean Coast is set for an elevated level of glamour with the new beach villas at Four Seasons Hotel Alexandria at San Stefano. Private pools, gardens and endless sea views are just some of the elements that make the new accommodations the most exciting in the city.

Four Seasons Hotel Alexandria at San Stefano, Egypt has long been a much-loved icon, a place that’s as much a part of the lives of locals as it is holidaymakers, and the opening of 22 new luxurious Beach Villas in time for the 2022 summer season gives visitors another reason to make the city their destination of choice.

“Our new Beach Villas are bringing a completely new experience of luxury to Alexandria, and we’re thrilled to be launching them now,” says General Manager Nihat Yucel. “With plenty of space indoors and out, stylish interiors inspired by sea and shore, and opportunities for entertaining or simply relaxing, we hope that guests will find everything they need to reconnect with friends and family and create lasting memories on our beautiful stretch of the Mediterranean coast.”

Once the capital of Greco-Roman Egypt and today a favourite seaside holiday destination, the city of Alexandria has been drawing travellers to Egypt’s northern coast for centuries with its intoxicating blend of history, culture, authentic Mediterranean dishes, and relaxed seaside mood.

Modern luxury on the Med

The new Beach Villas offer something entirely fresh for Alexandria – stylishly luxurious homes away from home with private pools, expansive indoor and outdoor living spaces, calming gardens, and sun terraces for soaking up the Mediterranean rays. Each villa has one, two or three bedrooms, making them equally as suited to couples as they are to families.

Separated from the rest of the Hotel by a subterranean passageway, the Beach Villas’ seafront location instills a sense of privacy that feels like a world of its own. Out here, the Mediterranean breezes cool hot summer days, the sea calls with invitingly refreshing waters, and captivating sunsets lead to long, warm evenings that are perfect for strolling along the beach or relaxing with drink in hand in the villa’s private garden.

Idyllic Family Beach Holidays

With plenty of indoor and outdoor space, the new villas are perfect for entertaining, whether it’s a family barbecue in the garden or a party by the pool. The Two-Bedroom Beach Villas and Three-Bedroom Beach Villas, both with private pools, make for ideal family escapes, feeling like their own mini-resorts with lush gardens, hammocks, sun terrace, private gated entrance, and the shimmering Mediterranean on the doorstep. Each villa also comes with a fully equipped kitchen, but with a private chef catering a family lunch experience or a dinner party around the private pool.

There’s no reason for kids or adults to get bored here, with a playground, tennis court, beach volleyball, beach gym and fishing activities all to hand.

And for those who like to keep fit on vacation, fitness coaches are on hand to arrange exercise sessions in the private seafront gardens, or head over to the beach for a game of tennis or a morning run, with the Mediterranean views guaranteed to create an inspiring start to the day.

A Captivating couple’s getaway

The new One-Bedroom Villas with Private Pool are an invitation for couples to escape from it all, where the sea breezes meet Alexandria’s cosmopolitan flair. Spanning the waterfront along the golden sandy beach, these romantic accommodations create opportunities to wake up to sunrays shimmering on the blue waters of the Mediterranean, to spend long hours lounging poolside, and to toast the end of a beautiful day with sunset cocktails in the villa’s garden, all in perfect privacy.

Design inspiration from sea and shore

Located on the Hotel’s 800-metre (2,600 foot) private stretch of Mediterranean seashore, lapped by warm waters and cooled by sea breezes, the villas offer a relaxing escape that is uniquely Alexandrian in style and sense.

The interior design is inspired by the seaside setting, with a colour palette covering the spectrum of blues from cool pastels to vivid tones of the Mediterranean. In an artful setting, the paintings and sculptures reference summer beach holidays, and views of sea and sky enter the villas through large floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that lead directly onto the sun terrace. The mood continues outdoors, where stripy blue chairs and sand-coloured recliners inspire long lazy days in the sun. And it’s just a few short steps from bed to pool or sunbed, the perfect luxury for any well-deserved holiday.

Getaway to the cosmopolitan city

Even though the new Beach Villas may feel a world away from the hustle and bustle of Alexandria, the city remains reassuringly close, the Alexandria skyline being visible from the Beach Villas, just a short distance down the Corniche. The extraordinary Bibliotheca Alexandrina with its intriguing exhibition spaces, the beautiful Royal Jewelry Museum, and the Corniche with its colourful fishing boats bobbing in the waters, early 20th century architecture, and families strolling along the waterfront, are all within easy reach, and are just some of the things that add to the allure of this intoxicating city.