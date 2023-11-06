Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi Partners with Artbooth Gallery

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island, in collaboration with Artbooth Gallery, introduces the Sustainable Art Awareness Project, featuring a local artist who weaves eco-consciousness into her craft. The exhibition of artworks by the remarkable Lebanese-born Emirati artist Noura Ali Ramahi will be on display in public areas of the Hotel from November 8 to November 30, 2023.

On November 13, 2023, World Kindness Day, the afternoon tea talk “The Art of Kindness” will take place, where Noura Ali Ramahi will share her vision of fostering kindness towards nature with the local community.

“At Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi, we are strongly committed to sustainability and run several ESG initiatives. As a part of our work with community, the artworks of local talents and artisans are featured throughout the Hotel, including more than 2,000 pieces displayed in public areas and in each guest room and suite. On this World Kindness Day, in collaboration with Noura Ali Ramahi we would like to inspire our guests to make a positive impact on our planet. Through Noura’s innovative use of materials and her profound message of kindness towards nature, she inspires us all to make a difference.” says Bob Suri, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island.

Ramahi’s commitment to eco-friendly art mediums dates back to 2018. She often engages in reflective repetition in her art, finding muses in her routine ambles — be it the golden hues of the sun or the vast expanse of the sea and earth. What stands out in her oeuvre is her ingenious use of everyday materials, such as wax paper from cheese, cardboard from packages, or retail paper bags.

Ramahi’s art isn’t just about the final piece but the entire transformative journey. She encourages viewers to delve deep into her works, meditate, and extract personal interpretations from each masterpiece.

