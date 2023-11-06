Emirates Group Unites Diverse Workforce to Honor UAE Flag Day and Promote National Unity

The Emirates Group’s employees gathered at its headquarters in Dubai to commemorate the UAE Flag Day, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive Emirates airline and Group.

The Group’s diverse workforce encompasses more than 160 nationalities, united by a sense of belonging and shared purpose, contributing to the achievement of the vision set by the UAE’s leadership. Watch here highlights from the Emirates Group’s flag-hoisting ceremony.

The Emirates Group marks the UAE Flag Day every year on 3 November, in honour of the accession of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the UAE in 2004 and continuation of the nation’s development journey.