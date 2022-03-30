Forte Village unveils renewed Acquaforte Thalasso & Spa

Forte Village has remodelled its Acquaforte Thalasso & Spa ready for the start of the summer season on April 9th.

The facility has six pools set in 55-acres of lush sub-tropical greenery and was launch in 2015 – it has continued to win awards and attract guests.

Unique for thalasso, each of the pools has a different level of saline content and temperature, starting with a maximum of 38° in pool one, decreasing to a minimum of 25° in pool six.

All areas of the Acquaforte Thalasso & Spa that have been renovated include the entrance, Tisaneria (herbal tea bar), the thalasso circuit including the six sea water pools, 20 treatment rooms, changing rooms and gym.

The exclusive spa is set in its very own sub-tropical park and gardens, on the shores of white sandy beaches on the Mediterranean Sea.

With many reports showing how important green spaces are for boosting mental health, the architect and spa team have worked together to improve a greater feeling of immersion.

Reducing the anthropic impact has been important in the design process and only natural materials have been used.

This includes wood, granite and travertine – a form of terrestrial limestone which is formed by a process of rapid precipitation of calcium carbonate often found deposited around mineral springs.

Forte Village is considered the World’s Leading Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.