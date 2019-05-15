Forte Village signs Degasperi for new triathlon academy

Forte Village has unveiled plans to launch a brand-new triathlon training academy, headed up by international triathlete and Ironman champion Alessandro Degasperi.

The academy will be free of charge for guests staying at Sardinian resort.

Southern Sardinia provides the perfect landscape for first time or budding triathletes.

Mild sea temperatures allow guests to train in open waters from early April until late October - with the resort’s lifeguards on watch.

The mountainous backdrop provides long ascents with sweeping views of the sparkling Mediterranean – the ideal environment for long runs or rides, accompanied by one of Forte Village’s specialists or Degasperi himself.

Forte Village can provide high tech cycling gear and other equipment is available to buy or rent on site.

The gym is equipped with top of the range Technogym equipment and the Thalassotherapy circuit at the Acquaforte Spa is the perfect place for muscle recovery.

