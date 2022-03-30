WTTC unveils speaker line-up for Global Summit

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has unveiled the speakers for its upcoming Global Summit in Manila, with Indonesian/Dutch activist Melati Wijsen leading the line-up.

At just 12 years old, activist Wijsen founded Bye Bye Plastics, a global movement powered by youths around the world to end the use of plastic bags.

Taking place in Manila, Philippines from April 20-22, the summit is the most influential tourism event in the calendar.

Industry leaders will gather with more than 20 government representatives, to continue aligning efforts to support the recovery of the tourism sector and move beyond to a safer, more resilient, inclusive and sustainable future.

South Korean politician Ban Ki-Moon, who served as the eighth secretary general of the United Nations between 2007 and 2016, will also address delegates virtually at this prestigious event.

Also taking to the stage at the summit will be the tourism ministers from around the world including Spain, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, Japan, Maldives and Barbados.

Julia Simpson, WTTC chief executive, said: “We are delighted to have such influential speakers already confirmed for our Global Summit in Manila.

“Melati is an inspiration to us all.

“A real changemaker, who from such a young age, has been instrumental in raising awareness of the damage caused by plastic and has inspired young people around the world to lead change.

“After more than two years, the region is perfectly positioned to post the losses caused by the pandemic.”