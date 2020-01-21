Fitness First joins Nakheel Mall line-up in Dubai

Fitness First has now opened the doors at its newest club in Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah.

Spanning 1,652 square metres, the facility is centred around five brand new Fitness First concepts – including Kube, Box, Spin, Hot Studio and GX Studio.

“With this incredible new club at Nakheel Mall, we are tearing up the rulebook and taking the Fitness First brand in a radical new direction.

“We have explored every opportunity to introduce the latest innovation and technology into our facilities, studios and classes, all with one objective in mind to redefine what it means to workout, our goal is to deliver in three main areas – convenience, flexibility and the member experience.

“And we are incredibly proud of the level of fitness innovation on offer at this new club and can’t wait for members to feel the life-changing benefits,” said George Flooks, chief executive, Fitness First Middle East.

Fitness First is part of the retail conglomerate Landmark Group.

Nakheel Mall opened late last year and has proved popular with Dubai residents and visitors.

With a focus on entertainment and leisure, the mall has five levels of shops, restaurants and attractions, including a 15-screen Vox Cinemas complex, Trampo Extreme, Fabyland, Waitrose supermarket, Depachika Food Hall, H&M and many more.