Nakheel Mall opens on Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Nakheel Mall has been officially opened by Nakheel chairman, Ali Rashid Lootah.

The AED1.2 billion destination, the new centrepiece of the Palm, provides on-the-doorstep convenience for the island’s 78,000 residents, a new destination for the wider Dubai community, and a stunning new attraction for the millions of tourists who visit the UAE each year.

Easily accessible by road, rail or on foot, the mall has its own Palm Monorail station, with free monorail trips to the mall until the end of February.

There is also direct road access to a three-level multi-story car park, and pedestrian access from Al Ittihad Park and nearby residences.

Lootah said: “We are proud to add Nakheel Mall to our diverse portfolio of retail, leisure and hospitality projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This stunning new destination combines first class retail facilities with unique attractions at our flagship master development, Palm Jumeirah, which continues to be one of the world’s most sought-after places to live and visit.

“Nakheel Mall has been part of the Palm’s master plan since day one.

“Today’s mall opening is another key milestone which brings us ever closer to realising the vision for this world-famous island.”

With a focus on entertainment and leisure, the mall has five levels of shops, restaurants and attractions, including a 15-screen Vox Cinemas complex, Trampo Extreme, Fabyland, Waitrose supermarket, Depachika Food Hall, H&M, Fitness First and many more.

Nakheel Mall is also the access point for the View at The Palm, a public observatory perched on the top of the neighbouring Palm Tower, 230 metres above the island.

The View will open in 2020.