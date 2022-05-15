FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour kicks off global journey in Dubai

The FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola kicked off with a first-stop event in Dubai, where former FIFA World Cup™ winners Iker Casillas and Kaká came together to send the original FIFA World Cup™ Trophy on its journey around the world ahead of the tournament later this year.

“As football fans around the world gear up to support their teams, Coca-Cola is thrilled to offer fans the opportunity to experience the trophy ahead of the tournament,” said Brad Ross, Vice‑President of Global Sports & Entertainment Marketing and Partnerships at The Coca-Cola Company. “The real magic of the FIFA World Cup exists with fans believing in their teams and showcasing their passion for the game.

Starting today, Coca-Cola is inviting fans to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the most recognised symbol in football and experience the real magic of the world’s largest and most anticipated single-sport event – the FIFA World Cup™.

The FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola will stop in 51 countries and territories, bringing Coca-Cola and FIFA one step closer to the goal of visiting each of FIFA’s 211 member associations by 2030. For the first time ever, the tour will visit all 32 countries that qualified for the FIFA World Cup™, inspiring fans across the world through exclusive consumer experiences.

“The FIFA World Cup Trophy is one of the greatest symbols in sport,” said Romy Gai, FIFA’s Chief Business Officer. “Bringing it on tour gives us a unique opportunity to shine a spotlight on the fantastic communities around the world who love the beautiful game. The trophy tour – which will end back in Qatar, our amazing hosts – highlights our commitment to making football truly global as we realise the dreams of our fans and bring the joy and excitement of the FIFA World Cup to their doorsteps, together with our long-standing partner Coca-Cola.”

FIFA World Cup™ winners Iker Casillas and Kaká shared their passion for the game at the first‑stop event in Dubai.

Kaká said: “It is an incredible honour to be part of the first stop of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola. My first FIFA World Cup as a player was when I was just 20 years old, and it is still fresh in my mind – for me, it was a dream come true.”

Added Iker Casillas: “It was the highlight of my career when I lifted this very trophy as captain of Spain in 2010. And it is exciting that someone will have that feeling in Qatar later this year. It fills me with great pride to join all of you today, as we kick off the journey of the FIFA World Cup Trophy, bringing it to the fans across the globe.”

The FIFA World Cup™ is an iconic competition followed by billions around the world. FIFA is committed to providing additional opportunities to have a wider positive social and environmental impact, as well as to setting new benchmarks in the delivery of worldwide sporting and exciting fan-centric programmes, such as the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola, as an inspiration for all.

The FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola has a mission to support the development of sustainability efforts at each location visited by the tour. For the first time, consumer activations will be digitally led by Coca-Cola, reducing waste at each stop on the tour and minimising the consumption of water, energy, materials and other resources.

The Coca-Cola Company has had a long-standing relationship with FIFA since 1976 and has been an official FIFA World Cup™ Sponsor since 1978. Coca-Cola has had stadium advertising at every FIFA World Cup™ since 1950 and is a long-time supporter of football at all levels.

The FIFA World Cup™ Trophy is awarded to the winners of the FIFA World Cup™ while remaining in FIFA’s possession. Made of solid gold and weighing 6.142kg, the trophy depicts two human figures holding the globe aloft. Its current design dates back to 1974. As one of the most recognised sports symbols in the world and a priceless icon, the original FIFA World Cup™ Trophy can only be touched and held by a very select group of people, which includes former winners of the FIFA World Cup™ and heads of state. Because regulations state that the original trophy must remain in FIFA’s possession and cannot be won outright, the team winning the FIFA World Cup™ retains the authentic trophy temporarily and is then permanently awarded the tournament edition trophy, the FIFA World Cup™ Winner’s Trophy (which is gold-plated, rather than solid gold, and engraved with the year, host country and winners of the respective event).

The FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is an extraordinary opportunity for people to take in a piece of football history and share their passion for the sport with each other. The emotions of seeing the original FIFA World Cup™ Trophy will stay in football fans’ memories forever.