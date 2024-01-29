Qatar’s extraordinary journey of hosting the greatest FIFA World Cup™ of all time

The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) has published a new report recounting the extraordinary journey of hosting the greatest FIFA World Cup™ of all time.

In Amazing Delivered, the SC offers a new insight into the vision, innovation and determination behind what FIFA President Gianni Infantino called, “the best World Cup ever.”

From the origins of the original bid to host the first FIFA World Cup™ in the Middle East and Arab world, to the unforgettable final that saw Lionel Messi’s Argentina triumph over defending champions France, the report examines every aspect of the event’s sporting, social and economic legacy.

Amazing Delivered highlights the passion and commitment needed to stage a mega-event of this scale, while looking ahead to the next chapter of Qatar’s story as it builds on that moment of history.

Reflecting on the report, Eng. Yasir Al Jamal, Director General of the SC, said: “In March 2009, we set out to deliver amazing. Today, as we release our post-tournament report, we can proudly say Qatar did exactly that. Qatar 2022 will go down in history as the greatest FIFA World Cup yet. We are proud that Qatar set a new benchmark for hosting mega sporting events, and that we delivered on our promise.”

The report sets out Qatar’s vision for the tournament – and how it delivered on every aspect of it.

Notable facts include:

· 172 goals were scored at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ - the most at a FIFA World Cup™

· First time a team from every continent reached the knockout stages of a FIFA World Cup™

· First FIFA World Cup™ to be held in November and December

· 3.4m total attendance at stadiums across the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (96.3% of capacity)

· 200+ family-friendly events staged across fan zones and entertainment destinations at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

· Eight state-of-the-art stadiums built for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

· 200,000+ workers protected by new welfare standards during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

· $14.7bn spent by fans and visitors at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

· $200bn infrastructure investment across Qatar stimulated by hosting FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

