Hyatt Regency Erbil Residences opens

Hyatt Hotels Corporation celebrates the opening of Hyatt Regency Erbil Residences in Iraq. Comprised of 93 stylishly furnished serviced apartments, Hyatt Regency Erbil Residences offers a seamless experience for local and international visitors seeking high-quality, long-term accommodation in the prestigious Gulan Park development.

As part of Hyatt’s planned brand expansion in the Middle East, the adjoining 204-guestroom hotel, Hyatt Regency Erbil, is expected to open in 2026. Both properties will be located next to World Trade Center Erbil, which, as a member of World Trade Center Associations, acts as a home for a global business network for trade and investment both locally and internationally.

As part of the Hyatt Regency brand, Hyatt Regency Erbil Residences are intuitively designed with productivity in mind and service the international clientele of the city’s growing global community. A one-minute drive from Erbil International Airport, the residences and the adjoining hotel will provide an energizing hub for travelers seeking a high-touch, extended-stay experience. Visitors can enjoy convenient and direct access to Gulan Park’s luxury shopping mall and professional offices as well as the area’s local cafes and bars.

“We are incredibly excited to announce the opening of Hyatt Regency Erbil Residences,” said Tarkan Aksoy, general manager at Hyatt Regency Erbil Residences. “With a thriving business hub at our doorstep, we are focused on delivering high-quality, energizing service to guests, ensuring that they get the most out of their stay in Iraq. With the opening of the residences, we look forward to laying down foundations in the area for the forthcoming Hyatt Regency Erbil, ahead of its expected opening in 2026.”

For guests looking to immerse themselves in the rich, vivid history of the Kurdistan capital, Hyatt Regency Erbil Residences is minutes away from the city’s historic center. As one of the oldest cities in the world, Erbil boasts an impressive range of stunning ancient architecture to explore. Dating back at least 6,000 years, the infamous Erbil Citadel sits in the heart of the city and is surrounded by medieval minarets, popular museums, bustling market bazaars and beautiful public fountains and recreational parks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perfect for business and leisure travelers alike, Hyatt Regency Erbil Residences offers 93 fully furnished apartments with up to 2,400 square feet (222 square meters) of space to enjoy. Inspired by contemporary designs and finished with modern amenities, including fully equipped kitchenettes and living areas, the apartments promise guests a comfortable, stress-free stay.

The property’s stylish terrace bar will create the perfect backdrop for visitors to connect over coffee, shisha, or a selection of luxury herbal teas. The terrace seamlessly transitions into a vibrant social space in the evenings, inviting guests to unwind with one of its signature craft cocktails prepared by an in-house mixologist.

The sophisticated, cozy brasserie restaurant offers elegant interiors and a wide range of specialties and freshly prepared meal options to enjoy. For a lighter bite, the Grab N Go bar’s menu features refreshing drinks, artisan coffees and baked goods, as well as a selection of salads and sandwiches.

Those looking to stick to their routine whilst away from home can also make use of the on-site state-of-the-art gym. With a professional team on hand throughout their stay, guests can experience the comforts of independent living whilst knowing that their every need has been anticipated and taken care of.

To book an apartment at Hyatt Regency Erbil Residences or for more information, please visit this link or call + 964 66 210 1234 or visit hyattregencyerbilresidences.com.