Hawaiian Airlines invests in electric seaglider REGENT

Hawaiian Airlines has agreed to invest in REGENT to support the initial design of its next generation 100-person capacity all-electric seaglider, the Monarch, which is slated for entry into commercial service by 2028.

“Innovative interisland transportation has been core to our business since 1929 when we replaced steam ships with airplanes. We are excited to be an early investor in REGENT and to be involved in developing their largest seaglider – a vehicle with great potential for Hawaiʻi’,” said Avi Mannis, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Hawaiian Airlines. “We look forward to working with REGENT to explore the technology and infrastructure needed to fulfill our vision for convenient, comfortable and environmentally sustainable interisland transportation.”

“Seagliders will be a game-changer for sustainable regional transportation in communities such as Hawai‘i. Through close partnerships with design partners and strategic investors such as Hawaiian Airlines, we can fully understand our operators and unlock their ability to provide zero-emission transportation solutions to their customers,” said Billy Thalheimer, REGENT CEO.

REGENT is a venture-backed aerospace and maritime company building all-electric seagliders, zero emission vehicles that provide harbour-to-harbour, overwater transportation at a fraction of the cost, noise, and emissions of existing regional transportation modes like aircraft and ferries. REGENT seagliders will offer a sustainable and resilient mode of regional coastal transportation, especially for residents of coastlines and archipelagos such as the Hawaiian Islands.

