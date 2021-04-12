Expo 2020 hails Sustainability Pavilion showcase a success

Expo 2020 Dubai has sought to prove it is ready to fully open its doors to the world later this year, after safely and successfully welcoming more than 100,000 visitors to experience Terra – the Sustainability Pavilion.

Running from late January until last weekend, the limited-time showcase was an opportunity for the UAE community to preview one of the signature visitor experiences of Expo 2020.

The attraction also offered a glimpse of what is to come when the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region welcomes visitors from around the world from October 1st.

In total, Expo 2020 Dubai is still seeking to welcome 25 million visitors over its six-month run.

Marjan Faraidooni, chief experience officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “As we continue to navigate this period of unprecedented change, we are delighted to have offered the UAE community the chance to preview the Sustainability Pavilion, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to bringing the world together and finding answers to our most pressing challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Supported by our world-class partners, we have showcased our readiness to safely welcome the world and host a global event that not only excites and inspires, but also serves as a unique opportunity for humanity to come together in a spirit of optimism, hope and shared purpose.”

Terra – the Sustainability Pavilion offers an emotive visitor experience and uncovers the hidden harmful impacts of our personal choices.

It seeks to empower all who visit to become agents of change, consider how their behaviour impacts the environment and break the cycle of consumerism.

During the preview, a number of health and safety best practices – from social distancing and capacity controls to on-site rapid testing for staff and vendors – were incorporated across the site.