Yas Island Abu Dhabi woos Israeli travellers with new campaign

Yas Island Abu Dhabi has launched a new online brand campaign entitled ‘Experience it to Believe it’ - designed to entice Israel based holidaymakers to visit Yas Island.

The advertising campaign represents one of the first destination marketing campaigns targeting Israeli holidaymakers, encouraging them to visit one of Abu Dhabi’s leading vacation hotspots.

The online campaign, features a 45 second brand campaign introducing the destination in English and Hebrew, will run from until May 8th, on platforms including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, among others.

The promotional push builds upon the inauguration of the historic Etihad Airways twice-weekly flight between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv which took place on April 6th.

Analysts and industry executives are expecting around 1.25 million tourists to travel between the two cities for tourism and business and 500,000 Israelis expected to travel for tourism and leisure during the initial stages.

The roll-out of the campaign is set to capitalise on the exponential interest in travelling to the UAE amongst Israeli holidaymakers, with demand for the UAE peaking at 580 per cent since January, and expected to soar further during Israel’s peak holiday season.

Liam Findlay, general manager of Experience Hub, said: “We are delighted to launch the ‘Experience it to Believe it’ campaign which showcases the very best of Yas Island, from award-winning theme parks, record-breaking attractions, outstanding motorsports, golf and watersports to Israeli holidaymakers.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors from Israel to Yas Island and cannot wait to share our world-class hospitality and introduce holidaymakers to a host of exceptional experiences at the destination like nowhere else.”

Yas Island is considered the Middle East’s Leading Tourism Development Project by voters at the World Travel Awards.