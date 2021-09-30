Expo 2020 unveils two official apps ahead of launch

Expo 2020 Dubai has launched its official visitor app and a business-focused app.

Both are designed to help ensure that millions of visitors can make the most of the 182 visually striking and emotionally inspiring days of the event.

The official Expo 2020 app allows users to tailor their visit, matching individual interests to create a personal schedule of events and attractions, across a site twice the size of Monaco.

Visitors can use the app to buy tickets, choose from more than 200 dining options and themed culinary events, and manage reservations for the intelligent Smart Queue system – offering guests the ability to reserve a convenient time slot to visit a pavilion of their choice.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the official digital services partner of Expo 2020, the app – available to download via the App Store or Google Play.

A chatbot on the app will provide information on making visits to Expo 2020 safe and enjoyable, including details on opening times, parking options and how to reach Expo.

Mohammed Alhashmi, chief technology officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Hosting the world in one place for six months, Expo 2020 offers visitors a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore new frontiers and join in a celebration of creativity, innovation, human progress and culture.

“Whether you’re interested in boarding our Garden in the Sky observation tower 55 metres above the ground; partying at Expo Beats, our monthly music festival featuring a global cast; or experiencing the spectacular Expo Water Feature, the Expo 2020 app has everything on offer at your fingertips.”

Separately, the Expo 2020 Business App matches users with similar interests and objectives among the business community, with the objective of facilitating meaningful business-to-business, business-to-government and government-to-government interactions across geographies and industries.

Powered by artificial intelligence and available for mobile and desktop, it suggests potential matches for users based on their profiles, expertise, goals and interaction patterns – ensuring every business visitor can meet their business objectives.

Available via WebApp, App Store and Google Play, the Expo 2020 Business App allows users to create their own unique profile, highlighting key information and contact details, while selecting filters and researching potential match partners.