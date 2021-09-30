Dubai Expo 2020 to welcome huge cast for grand opening

Audiences will be thrilled by some of the most extraordinary and technologically advanced performances in a world-class – and world-first – experience at Expo 2020 Dubai’s stunning Opening Ceremony.

A 1,000-strong cast and crew are creating a 90-minute immersive spectacular that is setting the highest standards of technical expertise and will showcase Al Wasl Plaza’s incredible dome – the world’s largest 360-degree projection surface and an unprecedented feat of engineering – to attendees and millions of viewers.

A rich sea of colour and true-to-life visuals, courtesy of Christie, Expo’s official projection and display partner, will create evolving scenes on the 130-metre-wide surface, which can be seen from both inside and outside the dome.

The ground-breaking laser projectors use reduced power, yet provide the highest reliability and quality, while more than 1,000 speakers will amplify the audio, providing surround-sound acoustics.

A total of 30,000 individually controlled fairy lights will twinkle across Al Wasl Plaza’s garden, guiding the way to the dome and the unique evening it is hosting.

Nick Eltis, technical director, FiveCurrents, said: “There are two ‘wow’ moments that I am particularly excited about.

“There is a global moment that happens in the middle of the show where technology is the centrepiece.

“We are presenting the world to the world: it comes out of this space and then it goes away again – and it’s magical.

“Then, for the finale, there’s a UAE experience that is a simple, elegant piece of scenery that becomes the centrepiece of the space.”

He added: “We are not only preparing for the Opening Ceremony, but also in parallel to that we are also preparing for the full 182 days of programming hours, and then, of course, Expo’s legacy.

“This is a venue that will last a lifetime, which makes me incredibly happy as it is so beautiful.”

The Opening Ceremony will be broadcast to a global audience of millions across multiple channels, including Expo TV.

Ahmed Al Khatib, chief development and delivery officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “We aim to create an unrivalled experience at Expo 2020, and staggering visuals on Al Wasl Plaza’s giant dome will be an iconic part of this.

“Christie is a trailblazer in this field, and we anticipate an array of memorable displays across the Expo site thanks to Christie’s innovative technologies.”