Expo 2020 Dubai unveils ticket prices

Expo 2020 Dubai has unveiled ticket prices for the show as final preparations are put in place.

For a one-day ticket, guests will pay AED95 (£19).

For a six-month pass, which will cover the whole of Expo Dubai 2020, it is AED495 (£99).

Expo 2020 Dubai tickets will go on sale worldwide from July 18th.

Organisers are confident the show will attract 25 million visits and are optimistic that the international travel situation will improve as more people are inoculated against Covid-19.

The prices and ambition were confirmed during a press briefing earlier.

The event opens on October 1st and runs until the end of March next year.

As well as pavilions for participating countries, Expo will be filled with entertainment, music, live events and restaurants.

The briefing also confirmed that under-18s will enter free.

People with disabilities will not have to pay to enter, while the person accompanying them, or carer, will get a 50 per cent discount on entry.

The 480-hectare site, spread over an area larger than 600 football fields, has been described as a city of the future, with plans for high-tech launches driven by artificial intelligence.

The opening of the show was delayed by a year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Asked how much the delay might have cost Dubai by Breaking Travel News, a spokesperson said: “While we have had to make some difficult decisions as a result of postponement and the impact of the pandemic, our financial position remains strong.

“We remain committed and ready to deliver an exceptional World Expo.”