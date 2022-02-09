Expo 2020 Dubai to welcome Coldplay next week

Coldplay are set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai on February 15th.

The band prides itself on its commitment and responsibility to the environment and strives to keep its emissions when performing as low as possible.

As the first country in the region to announce a net zero by 2050 strategic initiative, the UAE has sought global recognition for its commitment to a low carbon world and views climate action as an opportunity for sustainable economic growth.

This is an approach that will gain global momentum as the country prepares to host COP28 in Abu Dhabi in 2023.

As a city of the future built on sustainable principles, in collaboration with 192 nations from around the world, Expo 2020 Dubai is a fitting partner for Coldplay, as it seeks solutions to some of the greatest challenges, including preserving the planet for future generations.

Through its Programme for People and Planet, Expo 2020 Dubai is bringing together diverse global voices and generating new ideas among policy makers, businesses and individuals alike to map a clear path forward for immediate action.

The Al Wasl performance, part of the Infinite Nights Series, unites the shared goals of Coldplay and the UAE and will lead by example, inspiring climate awareness and driving action to preserve our planet with a magical, unforgettable concert, free to Expo visitors and streamed online around the globe.

Coldplay said: “As a band, we always try to put togetherness and sustainability at the heart of everything we do.

“It’s an honour to be invited to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai Infinite Nights for a special celebration of these two themes.”

In March, the four-piece band – comprising vocalist and pianist Chris Martin; guitarist Jonny Buckland; bassist Guy Berryman; and drummer Will Champion – will embark on its ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’.

The tour has taken two years of planning, with Coldplay working with a range of environmental experts to incorporate initiatives that aim to lower carbon emissions by as much as 50 per cent compared to the band’s previous tours.

More Information

Coldplay will perform at Al Wasl Plaza at 21:00 on February 15th.

Booking will be available for free as of 21:00 GST on February 12th, for those wanting to attend in person.

Find out more here.