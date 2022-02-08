Portugal drops testing requirements for vaccinated travellers

Visit Portugal has confirmed fully-vaccinated UK citizens can now enter the country without needing to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test.

The exemption is valid after 14 days from the last vaccination; however, it expires 270 days after the last dose.

Travellers who can prove they have contracted Covid-19 within the last 180 days are also permitted to enter.

Anyone aged 12 or over that is unable to show a vaccination or recovery certificate will be required to show a negative Covid-19 test.

The tests can be a PCR taken 72 hours prior to departure, or a lateral flow test taken 24 hours prior to departure.

Luis Araújo, president of Turismo de Portugal, said: “This is a special day for tourism and for all those who want to visit Portugal!

“We welcome the new measures approved by the government of Portugal which will facilitate the entry of everyone to our beautiful country.

“Passengers who come to Portugal are only required to present a digital EU Covid-19 certificate or other proof of recognised vaccination such as the NHS app Covid Pass.

“Vaccinated passengers will no longer be required to present a negative test at airports!”

He added: “Our country has never stopped working to welcome any tourist and we have taken the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our visitors and residents.

“We will stand by our mission of providing the best tourism experience with the highest safety standards.

“Our country is amongst the European countries with the highest level of national testing and percentage of vaccinated population, the Portuguese tourism industry has been in operation for several months now and we are ready to safely welcome all visitors as we head cautiously towards a post-pandemic world.”

More on the regulations can be found on the official website.