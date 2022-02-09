Sky Express to offer Greek connections to easyJet customers

Sky Express has joined Worldwide by easyJet.

The move will allow customers to connect via Athens, Thessaloniki, Corfu, Zakynthos, Preveza, Kefalonia, Rhodes, Larnaca, Chania, Heraklion and Thessaloniki to over 20 new Greek destinations.

Sophie Dekkers, chief commercial officer, at easyJet, commented: “At easyJet we’re committed to making travel as easy as possible as well as providing great value and more choice for our customers when they travel.

“We are delighted to be working with SKY express to open up access to even more new destinations this summer and explore all that Greece and its islands have to offer, through our innovative Worldwide by easyJet platform.

“We look forward to taking customers on their long-awaited holidays and we are confident these additions to our Worldwide service will be very popular with those looking for a seamless way to explore more beautiful sun-kissed islands.”

In just a few clicks, customers flying with easyJet will now have access by air to a new host of beautiful Greek Islands.

These include Mytilene, Paros, Icaria, Astypalaia, Naxos, Vathi, Scio, Lemnos, Karpathos, Kythera, Milos, Alexandroupoli, Kastoria, Skiros, Kozani, Kasos Island, Sitia, Syros, Kalymnos and Laros Island.

The islands offer a huge variety of sites and experiences to enjoy, whether travellers are looking for adventure, exploration or simply rest and relaxation.

Yiannis Lidakis commercial director from Sky Express, said: “We want to thank easyJet for our cooperation.

“We continue our efforts for continuous growth, and this gives us the opportunity to have more new collaborations with important companies in our field.

“This cooperation is of strategic importance for us because its main goal is to offer our passengers more options, but also to strengthen the potential of our country as a dynamic travel destination.”