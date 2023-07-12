Experience the Newly Renovated Luxury at Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza

It’s a new day for guests staying overnight on business or leisure at Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza as the waterfront landmark property debuts newly renovated premium guest rooms and suites.

The stylish concept fashioned by renowned French interior designer Pierre-Yves Rochon honours original spaces and designs while elevating comforts essential to ensuring a remarkable Four Seasons experience in the prestigious Garden City district of Cairo.

True to Four Seasons spirit of providing a home for guests, the renovation heightens the residential feel of rooms and suites, cossetting occupants in true comfort. Rochon drew inspiration from the beauty of the River Nile at the foot of the property for soothing shades of ground, sand, and other natural elements on walls, ceilings, and doorframes. The interior palette maximizes the natural light that pours in through floor-to-ceiling windows and terrace doorways, brightening visual and textural details created by local artists and artisans while drawing eyes to panoramic views of felucca boats gliding over the river, the 12th-century Saladin Citadel, and the Cairo Tower illuminated by the setting sun.

For the renovation of spacious guest rooms and suites on the Hotel’s 25th, 26th and 27th floors, picture embroidered fabric headboards in sand tones with built-in reading lights on signature Four Seasons bedding, and deeply cushioned chairs, sofas and lounges coloured to complement other room features. The right-at-home feel continues with a multifunctional table designed for dining and work, and walk-in closets in every suite. All-weather wooden tables and chairs on terraces are handsome and contemporary by design.

And what would Four Seasons be without representation of local arts and crafts? All newly renovated rooms and suites are enlivened with original pieces by local artists including traditional works of pottery, and framed abstracts, landscapes and scenes of Egyptian flavour that reveal the integration of the property into the cultural landscape of Cairo. Meanwhile, an expansive bookcase integrates the flat-screen smart TV, pieces of pottery, and a generous offering of picture books and local guides available for guests to peruse or purchase, such as Silent Images: Women in Pharaonic Egypt by Zahi Hawass; The Treasures of the Valley of the Kings: Tombs and Temples of the Theban West Bank in Luxor by Kent Weeks and Araldo De Luca; and Nubian Gold: Ancient Jewellery from Sudan and Egypt by Peter Lacovara and Yvonne J. Markowitz, to name just a few.

Through his Paris-based design studio PRV, Rochon has spent years focusing his design eye on Four Seasons hotels and resorts around the world and has been breathing new life into the Cairo property with a redesign for La Galerie Lounge, a new design and opening for Byblos Restaurant serving authentic Lebanese cuisine, Riviera Restaurant for the best in Italian coastal cuisine, a re-envisioning of the Pool Deck area, and lots more to come. Look for the renovation of rooms and suites to continue over the year ahead until each of the 365 keys opens a door to an inviting new space for guests.

Take all the time needed to soak up the scene in Cairo with the Extend Your Stay – 15% Off package from Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza featuring 15 percent off the room rate on stays of two or more nights, or the Suite Life offer where guests can enjoy up to 20 percent off their stay in spacious suites on stays for three or more nights.

Valid through December 31, 2024. For reservations, call +20 2 27916800 or book online.