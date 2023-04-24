Experience Abu Dhabi to reveal new travel products and summer campaign at ATM 2023

Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has announced its participation in the 30th edition of the Arabian Travel Market 2023 (ATM 2023) at the Dubai World Trade Centre from the 1–4 May.

Revealing Abu Dhabi’s calendar of events and demonstrating the city’s untapped potential, Experience Abu Dhabi will reveal its latest ground-breaking summer campaign films, alongside new and exciting travel products to benefit visitors throughout the season and beyond.

Alongside key stakeholders collectively sharing Abu Dhabi with the world, Experience Abu Dhabi will showcase the diversity of experiences that excite, inspire and restore, and highlight the emirate as a leading year-round destination.

Experience Abu Dhabi’s stand will be over 30% bigger than that of 2022, inspired by stunning natural landscapes such as Al Wathba Fossil Dunes, Al Ain Oasis and Saadiyat Beaches – and will engage guests, event participants and members of the media through immersive stand experiences.

Representing Abu Dhabi, major Abu Dhabi stakeholders will present updates on events, experiences and attractions, including the NBA Abu Dhabi Games, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, Etihad Arena and the world-class portfolio hotels and resorts across the emirate. DCT Abu Dhabi is also expected to announce and sign several Memorandums of Understanding and announcements of new developments and strategic partnerships for the year ahead.

Arabian Travel Market is the market-leading international travel and tourism event. Assigning an industry-relevant theme each year, ATM 2023 will be presented under ‘Working Towards Net Zero’.

Visit Experience Abu Dhabi stand in hall two, stand number ME2410 and ME2450. Opening hours are: 11am – 6pm on Monday, 10am – 6pm Tuesday and Wednesday and 10am – 5pm on Thursday.

