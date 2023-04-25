Kam Jandu to become CEO of Budapest Airport Zrt. from 1 May

Kam Jandu will take over as the CEO of Budapest Airport Zrt. on 1 May from the current CEO, Chris Dinsdale, who is leaving for Canada.

Kam Jandu joined the company in 2009, and over the past 14 years, with a one-year hiatus, has continuously supported the development of Ferenc Liszt International Airport with his expertise.

Budapest Airport announced at the beginning of March that current CEO Chris Dinsdale will leave the company at the end of July, to take up the position of president and CEO of the Calgary Airport Authority, which operates two airports, including Calgary International Airport in Canada. Following consideration by the Board of Directors and shareholder approval, Kam Jandu, the current chief commercial officer, will take over as the CEO of Budapest Airport from 1 May.

Kam Jandu has in-depth knowledge of the company, having joined Budapest Airport Zrt. in 2009. Initially working as aviation director, from 2013 as chief commercial officer, he has been involved in the implementation of the company’s strategic objectives. It is partly thanks to him and his team that Budapest Airport’s aerial connections have improved and the number of destinations directly accessible from Budapest has increased spectacularly.

Gerhard Schroeder, chairman of the Board of Directors of Budapest Airport Zrt. said: “Kam Jandu can look back on 25 years of broad experience in the aviation industry. With him, Budapest Airport will be able to continue its successful development and further expand its role as Hungary’s most important gateway. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I wish him every success in his new role.”