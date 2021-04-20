Expedia launches wide-ranging brand refresh

Expedia has launched a rebrand as the world prepares for the return of travel.

The commitment comes on the heels of what has arguably been one of the toughest years for the travel industry as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

From an updated look and feel to enhanced product offerings, Expedia is looking to double down on efforts to deliver on travellers’ evolving wants and needs in a post-pandemic world.

“For the past 25 years, we’ve been focused on volume and transactions as our way of growing our business.

“What we’ve found however, over the past year, is that our customers want more from a travel company.

“They want a trusted partner who is there with them every step of the way, supporting them to ensure they get the most out of their trips,” said Shiv Singh, senior vice president and general manager, Expedia.

At the heart of the rebrand is a refresh of Expedia’s platform experience across its mobile app and more than 70 websites.

The new home screens reflect a clear and simple layout, with product features that will empower travellers to build a complete trip that suits their needs and interests, bringing together multiple trip elements seamlessly.

“Like many travel brands, Covid-19 has forced us all to look inwards and reflect on who we are as a brand and what that means to our consumers.

“It became clear to us that in order for our travellers to have an amazing trip, it matters who they travel with, and we need to understand the important role we play in being that partner,” said Singh.

“As travellers adjust to the new norms post-Covid-19, we must adjust as well, and this is just the first chapter in a multi-year journey to really deliver against our mission of being a brand that is there for travellers from start to finish.”

Alongside platform enhancements, Expedia will be unveiling its new global creative across multiple touchpoints supported by the brand’s largest marketing spend in more than five years.

Using a singular creative platform and a new tagline “It matters who you travel with” travellers will see the idea of Expedia as the ultimate travel companion come through in unique ways across various channels, creating a cohesive message that will resonate as people start traveling again.