EXPEDIA SUMMER TRAVEL FORECAST: FLIGHT SEARCHES UP 25%, INTEREST SURGING FOR INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL

Today, Expedia® released its Summer Travel Forecast, providing key insights to help Americans plan and save on their summer vacations. According to Expedia data, flight searches are up 25% overall for June through August compared to the same time last year, and interest is up triple digits for international destinations across Europe and Asia. In addition, average ticket prices drop $125 from their peak in early July to August.

“This summer, travelers are clearly ready to dust off their passports and embrace jet lag as they set off overseas,” says Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group brands public relations. “The data shows the sweet spot for saving on summer airfare is right around the corner, but these days you can actually guarantee you’re getting a great deal by tracking flights on the Expedia app or adding Price Drop Protection to your flight, which automatically refunds you if the price drops after you book.”

Summer Destination Trends

While U.S. travelers are returning in droves to popular destinations including New York and Cancun, the biggest year-over-year increases are for longer-haul destinations including Auckland, Hong Kong and Osaka. Despite average flight ticket prices sitting higher than last summer, strong demand trends indicate travelers are ready to make the most out of their summer vacations.

*Based on Expedia flight demand as of April 1, 2023, for travel during June to August

Since reopening its borders last fall, Japan continues to see incredible interest and is one of the fastest-growing international destinations year-to-date for U.S. travelers. Flight searches for summer are up triple digits compared to the same time period last year for Osaka (+592%), Tokyo (+290%) and Kyoto (+265%).

How to Save on Summer Travel

The sweet spot to save on domestic airfare and save around 8% is 21 to 60 days out, while Americans planning summer trips abroad should book as soon as possible for the best rates.

Prices can fluctuate in the lead-up to departure, but with Expedia’s Price Drop Protection travelers can get refunded for the difference if the flight becomes cheaper after they book. Launched earlier this year in the Expedia app, Price Drop Protection is available on most flights for a nominal fee, currently with no annual limits on refunds.

To save on airfare, travel during late August and avoid holiday weekends. Average ticket prices drop an average of $125 compared to the peak in early July. Meanwhile, the July Fourth weekend is currently the busiest and most expensive weekend of the summer for air travel. ATPs for the holiday weekend are 12% higher than average for the month.

Read more tips for saving on flights and start your summer vacation planning here. https://www.expedia.com/Flights