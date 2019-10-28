Excitement builds in Abu Dhabi ahead of World Golf Awards

Leading names from the golfing world are joining figureheads from the golf tourism industry at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi for the World Golf Awards.

Votes have been cast by the golf industry and the public in a range of categories during the year, with the winners to be unveiled at a VIP prize-giving ceremony on Tuesday, October 29th.

Taking place outside Europe for the first time, the event is bringing together market leaders from across the world to the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

The evening will form the climax of an exclusive three-day golfing itinerary, which includes the World Golf Awards Classic tournament at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club.

Chris Frost, managing director, World Golf Awards, said: “We are tremendously excited to bring World Golf Awards to Abu Dhabi for the first time.

“With every continent represented, the three-day programme represents a truly global gathering of the golf tourism industry as we find out which brands are shaping our future.”

This year also sees World Golf Awards welcoming Golf Saudi as presenting partner.

With Saudi Arabia quickly establishing itself as one of the world’s most dynamic new golf markets, this partnership demonstrates the ambition of the kingdom to become an international golf destination.

Majed Al-Sorour, chief executive, Golf Saudi, said: “World Golf Awards is one of the game’s pre-eminent accolades and represents core values that align closely with our vision at Golf Saudi – excellence, global connectivity and dedication.

“As Saudi Arabia’s golf development programme gains momentum, greater integration with the global golf community is allowing us to build relations and develop pioneering initiatives that will determine how we build the game in the Kingdom.”

Overlooking the celebrated Saadiyat Beach Golf Club and a pristine beach, the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi offers a serene escape, private beach and captivating wildlife just minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi.

Marwan Fadel, general manager, the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi, said: “We are honoured to be in the top ranking of golf resorts that offer unique, memorable and luxury experiences on a global scale.

“With World Golf Awards choosing to host their big night for the first time in the region at our resort is proof of our continued efforts.

“We are excited to host some of the leading names in the golf industry and look forward to the spectacular celebrations planned for the awards.”

The Gary Player-designed Saadiyat Beach Golf Club is a golfing masterpiece that respectfully harnesses the natural beauty of Saadiyat Island’s magnificent, white sand beaches for a truly unique playing experience.

For more information on the World Golf Awards visit the official website.