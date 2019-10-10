Gulf Air arrives in Maldives for first time

Gulf Air has celebrated its inaugural service to the Maldives, with its flight GF144 touching down at Velana International Airport earlier.

The aircraft was welcomed with a water cannon salute and, upon arrival, a celebratory event was held.

In attendance was of Gulf Air chief commercial officer, Vincent Coste, managing director of Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation, Thoyyib Mohamed, and chief executive of Maldives Civil Aviation Authority, Hussain Jaleel.

Coste said: “This is a remarkable event for us to fly, for the first time, to the Maldives.

“This tourist destination is widely popular among premium leisure travellers being honeymooners or families seeking luxurious holidays.”

He also added: “With five weekly direct flights between Bahrain and Male and with great connectivity through our hub, this destination promises to be a key route within our growing network.”

Gulf Air will deploy its new Airbus A320neo on the route.