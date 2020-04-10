Eurowings welcomes harvest workers to Germany

Eurowings has begun a programme to transport harvest workers to Germany.

Over the coming weeks the low-cost carrier is seeking to brings tens of thousands of workers from elsewhere in the European Union to the country to help with collecting crops.

The work is carried out in cooperation with German farmers’ associations.

The first hundred harvest workers from the Romanian cities of Sibiu and Cluj landed safely in Berlin-Schönefeld and Düsseldorf earlier.

They bring in the harvest for farmers in these regions and help with planting and sowing.

On the Eurowings harvest helper website, which has been set up especially for these flights.

Here farmers can enter their specific seating requirements, the desired departure point of their respective harvest helpers and the desired arrival point in Germany.

Eurowings chief operations officer, Michael Knitter, said on the arrival of the first harvest helpers: “I am delighted that we can make a valuable social contribution to the corona crisis with this campaign.

“In the coming weeks, Eurowings will fly tens of thousands of seasonal workers from the European Union to Germany.

“In this way, we will secure the supply of fruit and vegetables in Germany and support our farmers in this extremely difficult situation for everyone.”