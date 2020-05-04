World Routes headed to Milan in November

As some governments look to ease restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic over the coming months, the travel and tourism industry must now plan ahead for economic recovery.

The industry accounts for more than ten per cent of global GDP, with travel and tourism generating one in ten of the new jobs created world-wide, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council.

Against this backdrop, Routes’ flagship event, World Routes, has been confirmed to take place on November 14th-16th in Milan, Italy.

The event will take place just before the IATA Slots Conference in Barcelona, Spain on November 17th-20th.

These two events will be crucial for the wider aviation community and both IATA and Routes see this week as a focal point to further support the recovery of our industry.

Although both events are quite different in their purpose and the type of work that is achieved, they are supporting the necessary planning of routes, schedules and now the rebuilding of the industry.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to start their week at World Routes in Milan, joining airlines, airports and tourism authorities in researching new route development and potential services, and end at the Slot Conference in Barcelona.

The latter will offer a chance to join airlines and coordinators of congested airports to plan, optimise and finalise their slots and schedules for what we hope will be a period of recovery for the industry as we look toward 2021.

Steven Small, director of events at Routes, said: “Working with IATA to ensure both events are complementary to those attending is an indication of the importance of collaboration within the sector.

“In times of crisis, the industry must come together.

“I hope the meetings facilitated by this year’s World Routes and the Slot Conference help the industry to trigger stronger partnerships of the future.”

World Routes 2020 will feature a program of senior figures from across the industry, with recovery featuring as the core topic on the agenda.

With panel discussions, chief executive interviews and airline briefings, the event will act as a vital meeting point between industry leaders around the globe as the sector moves towards reconstruction.