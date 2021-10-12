World Travel Market launches new Emperia app

Exhibitors at World Travel Market London and its co-located technology-focused show, Travel Forward, will be granted free access to a proprietary app that helps them to gather and convert new leads while staying in line with current health and safety guidelines.

The app, Emperia, has been developed in-house by parent company Reed Exhibitions (RX) since 2019.

It has been upgraded over the past eighteen months and is being relaunched across a portfolio of face-to-face industry events.

The app is available free of charge for registered exhibitors and can be accessed via the Google Play store for Android devices and AppStore for iPhone users.

The exhibitor’s designated admin person will receive the details to set up their company’s Emperia page within the app.

The admin can pass the company access code to any attending executive, who can then download the app, log in, and start collecting leads.

All leads are fed back to the admin who holds the master document where all collected information is stored.

At the show, exhibitors can scan the dedicated QR code on visitors’ badges which captures the information the visitor provided when registering to attend.

Emperia also allows exhibitors to annotate each lead’s entry and to set custom questions to help qualify leads further.

The app needs an internet connection to log in, but scanning and editing can be done offline, with all shared functions automatically synchronised if the signal drops out.

Simon Press, exhibition director, WTM London and Travel Forward, said: “We’re all excited about the return of industry events and catching up with colleagues and contacts, but we haven’t lost sight of the fact that the wheels of business need to start turning again.

“Emperia has been developed specifically to help exhibitors capture contact details on-site using cutting edge technology which streamlines the process of gauging the potential value and following up the leads.”