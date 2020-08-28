Etihad Airways updates mobile app

Etihad Airways has extended its digital reach with an update to its mobile application for Android, Apple and Huawei smartphones, enabling guests to manage their journey with even greater ease.

New key features allow guests to purchase upgrades or other extras, use Etihad Guest Miles as a form of payment or choose from ten other payment options, including Travel Bank, which have been added to the booking flow.

Frank Meyer, chief digital officer, Etihad Airways said: “To increase flexibility during the coronavirus pandemic, we established Travel Bank, an account which guests can use for future redemption on flights.

“With the new app, guests are now able to book their next flight with travel credits they have saved while being unable to fly due to travel restrictions.

“As we strive to make travel as convenient as possible, this is a step forward in our innovation strategy.”

The refreshed mobile app is simple to use and allows guests to manage their details, book flights with voice search and enrol into the airline’s loyalty programme, Etihad Guest.

Uber and Google Maps are now also integrated into the app to direct travellers to and around the airport.

If the status of a flight should change, an update is automatically pushed to guests through the app.

The new Etihad Airways app is available now to download through Google Play, Huawei AppGallery or Apple Store.