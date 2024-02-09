ETIHAD AIRWAYS TAKES FLIGHT AS OFFICIAL SPONSOR OF CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, is delighted to announce its exciting new venture as the official sponsor for the Chennai Super Kings. The partnership was revealed during a special ceremony held in CSK’s home city of Chennai.

Welcomed by 2,000 enthusiastic fans, the ‘unveiling event’ was held at Kalaivanar Arangam, in the presence of team officials and Chennai Super Kings’ players, who joined Etihad cabin crew onstage wearing their new jerseys proudly displaying the airline’s logo.

As part of this partnership, Etihad aims to elevate the fan experience by engaging in exciting activities, promotions, and unique initiatives throughout the upcoming season. Fans can expect a thrilling journey with Etihad as they support the Chennai Super Kings in their quest for victory.

The Etihad partnership will come to life across Chennai Super Kings’ events and platforms, with Etihad showcased on the back of the Chennai super Kings’ jersey, through engaging activations and fan activities at events and matches, as well as offering exclusive deals to Chennai Super Kings’ fans.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: “Today marks the start of an extraordinary journey as we welcome the Chennai Super Kings to our sports portfolio. Cricket’s global resonance unites diverse communities, reflecting the shared values of Etihad and Chennai Super Kings. Our collaboration goes beyond sponsorship; it’s a celebration of a shared ethos, a testament to the collective spirit of Etihad and the Chennai Super Kings.

“Cricket in India is truly incredible and the Chennai Super Kings fans really showcase exactly what it means to love and have true passion for the game in this incredible country. For Etihad, we believe in connecting with our travellers through shared interests, and like the ‘Yellow Army’ we really believe in this team. As we embark on this thrilling journey, we anticipate not only creating unforgettable moments for fans and travellers but also forging a powerful connection that transcends boundaries and elevates the spirit of the game to new heights.”

Kasi Viswanathan, Chief Executive Officer, Chennai Super Kings said: “In Etihad Airways we have a partner that not only shares ours values, commitment to excellence and passion for success but also brings association benefits that are global in nature for our brand. This collaboration goes beyond the boundaries of a traditional sponsorship – it’s about creating an extraordinary experience for our fans and setting new standards in sports partnerships.”

“The Etihad - Chennai Super Kings partnership promises to deliver a series of exciting initiatives, engaging activations, and unique fan experiences throughout the cricketing season. Stay tuned as we embark on a journey to redefine the dynamics of sports sponsorships and leave an indelible mark on the world stage.”

This strategic collaboration solidifies Etihad’s commitment to the Indian market and its dedication to fostering meaningful connections with the vibrant communities of India. It brings together the world-class travel experiences of Etihad and the prowess of the Chennai Super Kings, creating a winning combination that resonates with fans and travelers alike.

Etihad provides a total of 165 weekly flights to 10 Indian cities, connecting Indian passengers to more than 70 destinations worldwide. Recently the airline launched two new routes to Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, and also increased Mumbai and Delhi frequencies from two flights to four flights per day.

The Etihad - Chennai Super Kings partnership follows closely on the heels of Etihad’s announcement of Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif as its brand ambassador. This dynamic combination of cricketing prowess and Bollywood glamour reinforces Etihad’s commitment to connecting with diverse audiences across India.