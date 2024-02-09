ETIHAD AIRWAYS CELEBRATES ZAYED INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is celebrating the renaming of its home airport to Zayed International Airport today. The naming of the airport follows the opening of Terminal A in November 2023, which is the airline’s new state-of-the-art home terminal.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “We take immense pride in our home, Abu Dhabi, which is the perfect hub from which to explore the world. We’re forever grateful to the vision of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and proudly join in these celebrations as our home airport is renamed in his honour.”

To celebrate the historic occasion, Etihad Airways has launched a special offer for guests departing from Abu Dhabi to select destinations.

The limited time offer is available between 9 and 14 February 2024 for guests travelling between 19 February and 15 June 2024.



Guests traveling to Bangkok can book special fares starting at AED 2,490 in Economy class and AED 7,990 in Etihad’s award-winning Business class. While guests can say ‘konnichiwa’ when they jet off to Osaka, from AED 4,490 and AED 14,990 in Economy and Business respectively.

Etihad will launch flights to its new destination Boston, from 31 March, meaning guests can be amongst the first to fly to the popular US city and enjoy its rich cultural vibes at fantastic sale fares starting from AED 3,490.

Those wishing to tour Europe can book to Copenhagen, Munich, and Lisbon with fares starting at AED 2,490 in Economy and AED 11,990 in Business.

Over the celebratory weekend, guests will be warmly welcomed at Zayed International Airport, with gifts, special activities and live entertainment.

The Terminal provides dedicated check-in desks for Etihad’s Economy guests including special areas for families, as well as exclusive areas for guests travelling in Business and First to enjoy a fast-tracked, premium experience. Additional state-of-the-art biometric self-bag drop facilities are available for all guests wishing to take advantage of a speedier check-in.

Etihad’s premium Business and First class Lounges are accessible to guests flying in Etihad’s The Residence, First and Business class and Etihad Guest members with eligible tier status. Guests flying in Economy who wish to enjoy the exclusive lounge space can purchase access, subject to availability.

