Ennismore signs for four lifestyle hotels in New Zealand

Ennismore, the fast growing lifestyle hospitality company, announces its continued expansion across New Zealand and Australia, with the signing of four new hotels in New Zealand with CP Group. The partnership will see the opening of four new hotels including a JO&JOE in Auckland, two TRIBE hotels in Auckland, and a Hyde in Queenstown, creating 170 new career opportunities. The hotels will open across 2023-24.

The new hotels will be located in the heart of New Zealand’s distinct and exhilarating cities and will join Ennismore’s expanding collective in the Pacific region, which already includes TRIBE Perth and SO/ Auckland, as well as SO/ Melbourne, Mondrian Gold Coast and 25hours Sydney set to open between 2023-25.

Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO Ennismore, said, “This is a major milestone in Ennismore’s journey to bring our globally recognised lifestyle brands to key cities in New Zealand. We want to be the leading lifestyle hotel player in the Pacific region and we see it as an opportunity to bring our fresh and exciting brands, which are rooted in culture & purpose, to visiting guests and neighborhood locals.”

“Globally, the lifestyle segment is bouncing back from the impacts of the pandemic quicker than traditional hotels, driven mostly by strong F&B demand,” commented Mr Bhushan, “This is generating robust interest and has a strong growth trajectory as we strengthen our position in this segment, with concepts that integrate the notion of entertainment and feature restaurants and bars. Our lifestyle brands, with their unique and authentic F&B offering, make each a destination for both local communities and international travelers. We are excited to be introducing our lifestyle brands into New Zealand, and the combined expertise of Ennismore, Accor and CP Group will deliver unforgettable experiences.”

A spokesperson for CP Group, one of the largest hotel owners and developers in New Zealand said, “We are committed to rebuilding tourism in New Zealand and making a mindful and positive impact on our local communities through investment and job creation. The New Zealand tourism industry is returning and adding these remarkable Ennismore hotel brands to our portfolio elevates the appeal of the region further.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ennismore, a global collective of lifestyle hospitality brands, that was formed in 2021 in a joint venture with between Sharan Pasricha, Founder and Co-CEO, and Accor. The Ennismore brands are 21c Museum Hotel, 25hours Hotels, Delano, Gleneagles, Hyde, JO&JOE, Mama Shelter, Mondrian, Morgans Originals, SLS, SO/, The Hoxton, TRIBE and Working From_.