ENNISMORE SIGNS ITS FIRST LIFESTYLE HOTEL IN TURKEY WITH HYDE BODRUM

Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, today announces the signing of Hyde Bodrum, opening in early 2024, which marks two significant milestones for the brand – the first property in Turkey and the first all-inclusive resort.

Hyde Bodrum will exclusively offer an adults-only all-inclusive experience focused on a festival feeling through music, DJs, acoustic sets, festival stages, and other highly curated entertainment and sports activities. Hyde Bodrum will combine the luxe all-inclusive offering with exceptional and varied culinary destinations, with the design and programming of a standout lifestyle resort, creating a haven of escapism and entertainment.

Located between the sparking turquoise waters of the Aegean Sea and the stunning national parks of the Bodrum Peninsula, Hyde Bodrum will comprise 211 rooms and four villas – incorporating artisan touches, woven textures, and plenty of living greens. Guests will experience the dedicated entertainment spaces throughout the resort, including a unique and memorable pool at its heart, programmed with a series of pop-ups and live performances. A wellness and spa area and access to Hyde’s private beach offer spaces for guests to relax and recharge. Anything can happen at Hyde, and the resort is designed to create connections with endless sofas in the lobbies and long joining tables inviting people to join in and get involved.

Highlighting a global table of flavours, Hyde Bodrum will feature six exclusive dining destinations by Ennismore’s in-house F&B concept studio, Carte Blanched. In the main resort house, guests will find The Greater Palms – inspired by the infamous riders that artists indulge in pre and post-performances, The Greater Palms offers whimsical and extravagant take on the traditional breakfast to-diner hotel buffet; Sun & Moon – a versatile all-day coffee and cocktail bar serving up light bites and refreshing drinks against a backdrop of majestic Turkish rays, and La Rebelle – a French Bistro with serious style and a party atmosphere, where classic flavours meet playful presentation. Bringing the Hyde’s signature festival vibes from sunrise to sunset, guests can head to the places to see and be seen at Bungalow Pool Bar or the high-energy Hyde Beach Club bringing the party atmosphere to Hyde Bodrum with globally renowned DJs and world-famous day parties. As the sun sets, guests can peek behind the curtain and escape the real world at an intimate nightclub that starts as a cocktail bar and builds the vibe through the night with lights and musical beats.

Hyde Bodrum will be available to book on allinclusivecollection.com – a new pioneering digital platform launching later this summer that allows guests to discover and book a highly curated selection of all-inclusive resorts worldwide.

Louis Abboud, Chief Development Officer & Deputy Head of Middle East, Africa & Turkey at Ennismore, said: “We’re thrilled to be taking the music, freedom and sense of discovery inherent to the Hyde brand and translating that into its first all-inclusive experience. Hyde Bodrum will bring a unique experience to the Aegean coast, and we hope our festival inspiration, programming, and music connections will change the perception of all-inclusive for a new audience.”

Lifestyle is one of the fastest-growing segments of the hospitality industry, and Ennismore is leading the way with its collective of 13 brands representing over 100 operating hotels, with a further 140+ in the pipeline and 200 restaurants and bars. In 2023, Ennismore is set to open around 20 hotels, including Maison Delano Paris, France; Mama Shelter, Rennes, France; SO/ Uptown Dubai, UAE; 21C Museum Hotel St. Louis, USA; The Hoxton, Charlottenburg, Germany and Hyde Ibiza, Spain.