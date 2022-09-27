Ennismore reaches major milestone with the opening of its 100th property

Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company globally, is delighted to announce it has reached a significant milestone in its journey with the opening of its 100th property, cementing its position as a leader in lifestyle hospitality.

The 100th property, the flagship SO/ Paris, officially opened its doors this September.

A significant milestone for Ennismore follows a period of high growth alongside a strong global pipeline focused on Europe, the Middle East, North & Central America, and Asia. Ennismore brands and properties form a unique connection with local and international travellers through relevant cultural programming and authentic restaurant and bar destinations. F&B revenue accounts for approx. 50% of total revenue, a testament to each brand’s connection to the local community. Ennismore prides itself in being a collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with creativity and purpose at their heart, partnering with visionaries and a pioneering entrepreneurial spirit.

Ennismore’s collective of lifestyle brands was formed in October 2021 through a joint venture between Sharan Pasricha and Accor, bringing together 14 brands with 87 operating properties. Since, Ennismore has grown rapidly to the 100th milestone mark, and by the end of 2022 will have opened 30 new properties, on average an opening every two weeks. Recent openings include 25hours Hotel One Central, Dubai; Gleneagles Townhouse, Edinburgh; JO&JOE Rio de Janeiro; Mama Shelter Lisbon; Mondrian Shoreditch, London; SLS Puerto Madero, Buenos Aires; SO/ Sotogrande, Spain; The Hoxton Poblenou, Barcelona, and TRIBE Bali, Kuta Beach.

Ennismore curates a unique experience in each of its properties through four specialised in-house studios which obsess over every guest touch point, with AIME Studios – an award-winning interior & graphic studio; Carte Blanched – a fully integrated F&B concept studio; Partnership Studio – which drives global partnerships and brand awareness, and Staymore – a Digital Product & Tech Innovation lab. This ability to build meaningful brands with purpose sets them apart, ensuring they remain culturally relevant and appealing to guests.

Lifestyle is one of the fastest-growing segments of the hospitality industry, and Ennismore has a strong growth pipeline with a further 160 hotels and branded residences in development, equating to over 26,000 rooms. Next year, Ennismore is currently set to open over 35 hotels, including 21c Museum Hotel St. Louis; 25hours Hotel Sydney; Hyde Queenstown, Mama Shelter Dubai; Mondrian Bordeaux; SO/ Uptown Dubai; TRIBE Bangkok, and The Hoxton, Brussels with coworking space, Working From_.

Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO of Ennismore, said: “This is a monumental moment for Ennismore; reaching our 100th property so early in our journey is an incredible achievement. Our dedication to creating truly unique lifestyle brands allows us to form deep connections with guests. We are extremely excited about what the future brings for Ennismore and our brands.”

Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO of Ennismore, said, “The opening of our 100th property demonstrates our strong growth and the attractiveness of our lifestyle brands. We entered some exciting countries for the first time since October 2021, including Argentina, Colombia, Cambodia, Denmark, and Portugal. Over the coming years, we look forward to the same in Belgium, Canada, China, Ireland, Malta, Philippines, Uruguay, and Vietnam.”