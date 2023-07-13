Emirates Partners with Extime to Launch Exclusive Lounge in Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport Terminal

In time for a busy summer period of travel, Emirates has partnered with Extime in Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, to offer premium travellers a new exclusively dedicated lounge space in Terminal 1, while the renovation of Terminal 2 continues.

As one of the only carriers to have an exclusive space in Terminal 1 for customers, Emirates will be offering passengers an elegant private lounge with a total of 155 seats, indoor and outdoor space and an outstanding food and beverage selection. Serving an average of 190 customers a day, the dedicated lounge will facilitate Emirates customer comfort and refreshment until flight operations move to Terminal 2 in July 2024, and a newly constructed Emirates Lounge opens.

Emirates’ customers will be able to sample a wide array of culinary indulgences across breakfast, lunch and dinner, including French favourites from the menu such as Croque-monsieur, crêpes and French financier, and international dishes of salmon tikka, fish tajin, butter chicken and beef stroganoff. The lounge is staffed by experienced professionals from Haute Hospitalite.

With a bright and airy bistro feel, the chic lounge features wood and leather accents, against a backdrop of warm white tones, green topiary and contemporary light fixtures. Customers can refresh in showers and washrooms, connect to complimentary Wi-Fi, read up on the news, and enjoy a plentiful buffet and alcoholic beverages from 6am to 9:30pm daily. The dedicated lounge for Emirates customers will also be fully accessible to people with reduced mobility.

Securing an exclusive lounge within the limited space of Terminal 1 demonstrates Emirates commitment and investment in providing high quality experiences for premium travellers and frequent flyers, in addition to highlighting the strong partnership between Emirates and the Paris Charles de Gaulle airport community. The longstanding relationship between Emirates and Paris Charles de Gaulle began in 1992, and the anniversary of the Dubai – Paris route takes place this month celebrating 32 years.

Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport is currently under a renovation program which is expected to last until 2024. The aim of the project is to extend and modernize the airport facilities to be able to accommodate a larger number of passengers and increase the air traffic to reach the milestone of 80 million passengers per year.