Heathrow Partners with Mr. Men Little Miss to Launch Interactive Mobile Game for Young Travellers

Heathrow has partnered with Mr. Men Little Miss to create a mobile game to entertain young travellers at the airport over the summer holiday period. The game features Mr. Adventure and Little Miss Explorer, characters created exclusively for Heathrow.

It can be easily accessed by scanning a QR code which will be posted throughout the airport, with no downloads or sign-ups necessary.

The game is available now and suitable for 2-12-year-olds, providing parents with a quick and engaging way to entertain children throughout the airport. Activities include travel-themed quizzes, colouring-in pages, and a search and find game where kids can hunt for their favourite Mr. Men characters. Children can even use the game’s camera mode to snap photos with the characters themselves.

A Parent Zone for grown-ups includes tips and information for families travelling through Heathrow, including how to find the nearest play areas and baby changing facilities, safety tips and a helpful shopping directory.

Heathrow colleagues will also be handing out free Mr. Men colouring packs and stickers to families throughout the airport this summer. Travellers can also take advantage of Heathrow’s other initiatives to make travelling easier for families, including the Kids Eat Free offer – available at selected restaurants across terminals; as well as free Heathrow Express tickets for children under 15.

Summer is set to be the most popular time to travel through Heathrow, with a forecast of over 850,000 passengers expected to depart in the first week of the summer holidays. As the most connected airport in the UK, travellers can fly to over 200 different destinations from Heathrow, with the most common holiday spots this summer predicted to be New York, Dubai, Los Angeles and Dublin.

Tonia Fielding, Director of Services at Heathrow, commented: “At Heathrow we want the airport experience to be as fun and stress-fee as possible. We know over the summer holidays many families will be jetting off on well-earned, much-needed, time away with the kids and we wanted to make travelling with little ones that little bit easier this summer.

We’re looking forward to welcoming all the Mr Adventures and Little Miss Explorers at Heathrow over the summer months and we hope the Mr. Men Summer Fun game gives children something fun to do, while taking some of the pressure off parents as they start their journey at Heathrow.”

The Summer Fun game can be accessed via a mobile phone or tablet by scanning the QR codes across Heathrow terminals, or via this link: https://summerfun.heathrow.com