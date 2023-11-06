7th UNWTO Global Conference on Wine Tourism in La Rioja, Spain to Explore Sustainable Future

With a strong focus on the future of wine tourism, the 7th UNWTO Global Conference on Wine Tourism will be held in La Rioja, Spain (22-24 November 2023), one of the world’s leading wine regions. This event will gather diverse industry players around data, governance, innovation, sustainability, and skills.

Co-organized by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the Government of La Rioja and the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism of Spain, the Conference will emphasize the pivotal role of this sector in promoting rural development, sustainable practices, and regional regeneration.

Innovation: Bridging Tradition and Technology

Against the backdrop of a landscape where tradition converges with technology, the Conference will shine a light on the seamless integration of wine tourism with the evolving preferences of tourists. The programme will address innovative digital tools and the exploration of new strategies to amplify outreach via social media platforms, reaching larger audiences and increasing visitor flow.



Skills: Cultivating Excellence in Wine Tourism

The Conference will underscore the importance of identifying and fostering skills development to enhance expertise, knowledge, and service quality, as a precursor to crafting a vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive wine tourism industry.

Data: Guiding the Future

Data can play a significant role in shaping wine tourism. Attendees will explore the mapping of existing metrics and methodologies to quantify wine tourism to create common frameworks.

Governance: Crafting Partnerships for Growth

The complex network of stakeholders in wine tourism requires adapted governance, including the significance of fostering public-private collaboration. The Conference will spotlight community engagement and coordination, both at local and national levels, as essential drivers for the sector’s sustainable growth.

Nurturing Sustainability and Rural Development for a more Inclusive Tomorrow

Sustainability is at the heart of wine tourism’s future. Destination managers and experts will showcase sustainable practices that embrace the principles of the circular economy. The Conference will also address the pivotal role of wine tourism in supporting rural development, revitalizing overlooked regions, tackling demographic challenges, and nurturing entrepreneurship for rural growth.

In the midst of the famous wine tourism hub of Barrio de la Estación in the city of Haro, a series of masterclasses will offer attendees an immersive journey into the art of wine pairing across various domains. These sessions will explore the fusion of wine with gastronomy, art and culture, its synergies with communication, branding, technology, events, and sustainability, promising enlightening and enriching experiences.

To further enhance the experience, participants will also have the opportunity to discover the renowned Vivanco Museum, recognized for its pioneering role and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rich wine culture.