Emirates continues to rebuild team following Covid-19

Emirates plans to boost its operational workforce recruiting more than 6,000 staff over the next six months.

As restrictions ease worldwide with the wider administration of the vaccine, additional pilots, cabin crew, engineering specialists and ground staff will be needed to support the ramp up of operations.

Emirates has already restored 90 per cent of its network and is on track to reaching 70 per cent of its pre-pandemic capacity by the end of 2021.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said: “Emirates has always been at the heart of Dubai’s growth.

“Our requirement for 6,000 additional operational staff signifies the quick recovery Dubai’s economy is witnessing and will lead to opportunities and other positive developments across various other businesses, including those in the consumer, travel and tourism sectors.

“We have been prudently restoring our operations in line with the borders re-opening and ease of travel protocols, and with the positive signs in the economic recovery and continuous growth of demand, we are hopeful to be back to where we were pre-pandemic, from mid-2022.”

In September, Emirates embarked on a worldwide campaign to recruit 3,000 cabin crew and 500 airport services employees to join its Dubai hub to support its operational requirements arising from the travel industry recovery.

As travel demand gains more traction than was earlier anticipated, Emirates will now require an additional 700 ground staff in Dubai and across its network.

Furthermore, the airline is offering exciting career opportunities for 600 qualified pilots interested in joining the global airline’s Flight Operations team based in Dubai.

More Information

Candidates can find out more about the roles and requirements on the official website.