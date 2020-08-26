Emirates adds two new Africa destinations to schedule

Emirates will resume passenger services to Conakry, Guinea and Dakar, Senegal from September 3rd.

The decision takes the total number of cities served by the Dubai-based carrier in Africa to eight.

Flights from Dubai to Conakry and Dakar will be linked services, operating twice weekly, utilising an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

The addition of linked services between Conakry and Dakar will boost Emirates’ growing network to 77 cities, providing travellers enhanced global connectivity.

Customers can stop over or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors.

Covid-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the United Arab Emirates), including citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.