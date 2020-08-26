South Western Railway unveils new Arterio fleet

South Western Railway has unveiled the name of its new fleet of trains, Arterio.

The new £1 billion fleet is set to transform travel across south-west London, Surrey and Berkshire.

Unveiled by SWR managing director, Mark Hopwood, during a special event at Wimbledon depot, the name Arterio reflects the importance of the network to the capital.

The busiest station in the UK, London Waterloo, is at the heart of the South Western network and the suburban routes are the arteries which feed it.

The 90-strong fleet will replace some of the oldest trains on the network, and will offer better reliability and performance, delivering more passengers where they want to go, on time and in comfort, South Western Railway said.

Customers travelling on Arterio will experience more comfortable and connected journeys with two by two seating, onboard Wi-Fi, at-seat charging points, screens showing real-time service information, air-conditioning, walk-through carriages, dedicated wheelchair spaces and fully accessible toilets.

The first Arterio train is expected to be introduced later this year on the Reading line, with a total of 750 new carriages to be introduced over the following two years.

Rail minister, Chris Heaton-Harris, said: “This is an important milestone for South Western Railway.

“This new fleet which will offer improved reliability and better facilities, getting passengers across the South West to their destination in comfort and on time.

“As services begin to return to normal levels and passenger numbers increase, it is our upmost priority to ensure everyone stays safe when travelling, which is why we continue to advise people to wear a face covering, travel at quieter times, wash their hands regularly and maintain social distancing.”