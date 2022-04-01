Tunisair touches down at London Stansted

Tunisair has launched new flights between Tunis and London Stansted.

The largest airline in the country will operate twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays using an Airbus A319 aircraft.

The route is the first scheduled service to and from the capital of Tunisia.

Flights depart Stansted at 17:55 and arrive in Tunis at 20:55, while the return flight departs at 13:50 and arrives at Stansted at 16:15.

The ancient city of Carthage in Tunis and the Amphitheatre of El Jem near Sousse are among the many historical attractions of Tunisia.

Manchester Airport Group airline development director, Mats Sigurdson, said: “New routes are always exciting developments and Tunisair’s direct flight to Tunis offers even more choice to passengers.

“Tunisia offers something for everyone, whether it’s a city break in the capital with its fascinating Roman archaeological sites or an all-inclusive break along the country’s famous Mediterranean coastline.

“We wish them much success with this new route from London Stansted.”