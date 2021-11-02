Stansted continues to rebuild schedule as routes return

London Stansted has added a host of new destinations to its departure boards this winter, including three routes to Scandinavia.

As the airport kicks off its winter 21/22 flight programme this week, Ryanair, Stansted’s biggest airline, has launched daily flights to Stockholm in Sweden and Helsinki in Finland, and twice-weekly services to Tampere, also in Finland.

The new routes join a growing list of Nordic destinations already within easy reach from London Stansted, including daily flights to Oslo in Norway and Copenhagen in Denmark with Ryanair, and Play Airlines’ daily service to Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik.

Neringa Ohrstrom, head of airport marketing, said: “After a very challenging 18 months for the aviation sector, it’s great to see airlines launching exciting new routes from London Stansted this winter.

“We know there is strong demand within the East of England for flights to northern Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The new services to Helsinki, Stockholm, and Tampere are perfect additions to the excellent network of the Nordic destinations we already fly to across Norway, Denmark and Iceland.”

In addition, Ryanair has added new routes to Trapani and Treviso in Italy, Zagreb in Croatia, and Oradea in Romania this winter.

Stansted’s second-biggest carrier, Jet2.com, has put on extra services to the Canary Islands for people looking to enjoy some winter sunshine.

For those wishing to head to the slopes, skiers and snowboarders will be able to enjoy even more choice from their local airport with the airline’s new route to Chambery in the Alps.

The flight and holiday specialist will now fly to five ski destinations this season including Geneva, Grenoble, Innsbruck, Salzburg, and the new route to Chambery.

“The launch of Jet2.com’s new service to Chambery from London Stansted is fantastic news for skiers and snowboarders from across the region looking to hit the slopes this season.

“The airline now flies to five top ski destinations from the airport, giving winter sports fans great choice and easy access as they head off to the mountains,” added Ohrstrom.