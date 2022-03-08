Stansted unveils £12 million departure lounge investment

Passengers flying from London Stansted this summer will be able to enjoy a range of new bars, restaurants and retail outlets thanks to a refurbishment of the departure lounge.

More than £12 million is being invested by the airport and its retail partners to improve the customer experience as it prepares for the expected increase in passengers this summer after two years of disruption from Covid-19.

Ben Green, retail director at Stansted-owner MAG, said: “We want everyone using London Stansted to have the best possible experience as we welcome back more and more passengers after the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Ready in time for the summer getaway we will have a variety of exciting new dining and retail outlets for people to enjoy before they jet off from the airport.

“Each of the new venues will offer something unique and will complement the existing food and beverage eateries we currently have.

ADVERTISEMENT

“From an on-the-go snack to a quick coffee or a more luxurious treat, our passengers will be spoilt for choice.”

Among the upgrades will be a range of new food and beverage outlets, including Comptoir Libanais, Terracotta Italian Kitchen, the Perch, Sunnyside Café, Caffè Nero and Bottega prosecco bar.

World Duty Free, in the centre of the lounge, will double in size to allow people travelling outside the UK to take advantage of the “fantastic duty savings on alcohol and tobacco” following Brexit.

A new Superdry and two WHSmith stores have already opened as part of the makeover.

As the refurbishment continues over the coming months, details of further new outlets will be revealed.