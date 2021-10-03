Eden Project founder Smit welcomed at Expo 2020

Tim Smit will take the mic at the World Majlis later, as part of the Climate & Biodiversity Week at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The world-renowned ecological expert will share his insights on advancing ecological protection via diplomacy, as part of the session titled Nature’s Game of Jenga: Getting Creative to Fight Biodiversity Loss.

The event will be held in collaboration with Switzerland on today from 16:00-18:00 in the Terra Auditorium.

Smit has been pivotal in developing Expo 2020’s Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion.

He is co-founder of the eco-attraction the Eden Project in the UK, which transformed a clay pit into the largest indoor rainforest in the world.

So far it has attracted more than 22 million people since it opened in 2001.

Smit said: “Eden is immensely proud to have been offered the opportunity to create marvellous things inside Terra with genius designer Tom Hennes of Thinc Design.

“We knew it would have to be brave and startling to capture the imagination of people from all over the world coming to be inspired and entertained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Expo team deserve huge credit for encouraging the creatives to go for their shots, raising emotionally interesting and challenging questions, and ultimately asking all of us: how would we like to be remembered 100 years from now?

“In our view, this is the world’s first rock’n’roll science centre. Congratulations to all. We loved working on it and we look forward to this being just the start of something very special indeed.”

Eden Project’s work has expanded to other countries, including Costa Rica’s tropical forest.

Smit is also executive co-chair for Eden Project International, which aims to have an Eden Project on every habited continent by 2025.

He will be joined by professor Alexandre Roulin from the University of Lausanne, Switzerland.

In collaboration with Switzerland, the Maldives and the UK, the World Majlis kicks off its series of 52 conversations with four events, each featuring up to ten globally recognised thought-leaders and decision-makers, to answer the question: “What if we could do more to save the planet?”.

World Majlis guests will also speak about why humanity needs to reinvent its relationship with nature and how to do it; opportunities in engineering climate solutions through technological innovations; how to think of sustainability as an accessible opportunity for all; and the importance of empowering more women to address climate change.