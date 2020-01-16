Dusit International headed to Hanoi for first time

Dusit International has signed an agreement with Vietnamese real estate developers General Technology Joint Stock Company to develop and operate Dusit Tu Hoa Palace, Hanoi.

The property will be located in the city’s affluent Tay Ho District, at the northern end of a largest freshwater lake, West Lake.

Comprising 207 well-appointed guest rooms, the upscale property will put guests at the heart of a vibrant lakeside community renowned for its international restaurants, trendy cafes, chic nightlife venues and fascinating lakeside temples.

Noi Bai International Airport is only 30 minutes away by car, while Hanoi’s Old Quarter, the city’s business hub and main tourist destination, can be reached in just 15 minutes.

Hotel facilities will include an all-day dining restaurant, a rooftop bar, meeting rooms, and a swimming pool.

Many of the guest rooms will offer views of the lake and its surrounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are delighted to partner with General Technology Joint Stock Company to bring our unique brand of Thai inspired, gracious hospitality to Vietnam’s vibrant capital for the first time,” said Lim Boon Kwee, chief operating officer, Dusit International.

“As a destination, Hanoi keeps going from strength to strength.

Last year the city welcomed more than six million foreign visitors in the first 11 months – up 12 per cent year-on-year.

“The country’s strong GDP growth rate is also driving a rapidly growing segment of high-spending domestic tourists.

“With this in mind, now is the perfect time to expand our operations in Vietnam’s capital city and strengthen our brand for further growth in Vietnam.”

Dusit International’s property portfolio now comprises 307 properties operating under six brands across 15 countries.