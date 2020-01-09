Sánchez-Prieto appointed chief executive of Iberia

International Airlines Group has announced that Javier Sánchez-Prieto has been appointed chairman and chief executive of Iberia.

Sánchez-Prieto currently leads Vueling.

The move follows the decision by Willie Walsh to step down as chief executive of International Airlines Group and the subsequent promotion of outgoing Iberia chief Luis Gallego to lead the body.

Marco Sansavini, currently Iberia chief commercial officer, has been appointed chairman and chief executive of Vueling.

Walsh said: “I’d like to congratulate Javier and Marco on their new roles and am absolutely confident that they are the right people to lead Iberia and Vueling.

“Both have worked in the group for several years and have fantastic track records, proving once again that we have extremely talented people internally that we are able to promote to our top jobs.”

The moves are expected to be completed at the end of March.

Gallego said: “Both Javier and Marco have considerable knowledge and experience of the Spanish and international markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m delighted that they will be part of my team when I take up my new role and I’m confident they will continue to develop their airlines’ successful strategies.”

Sánchez-Prieto has led Vueling for the past three years.

He was previously strategic planning and finance director at Iberia between 2013-16 where he was instrumental in achieving the airline’s financial turnaround.

He was Iberia Express’ chief financial officer when it was formed in 2012 before which he spent several years working at the Uralita Group and at Air Nostrum.

Sánchez-Prieto said: “It’s a great honour to have been asked to lead Iberia.

“The airline has undertaken an outstanding transformation and my objective is to ensure it goes from strength to strength.”

Sansavini has been Iberia’s chief commercial officer for seven years where he has led the airline’s commercial and brand transformation.

Previously he worked in senior commercial and strategic roles in Alitalia and Air France-KLM.

Sansavini said: “In the past seven years I’ve had a unique opportunity to work side by side with a great team under Luis’ leadership.

“I’m delighted to accept the role at Vueling and look forward to continue developing its successful business model in the future.”